The Smallest DFN MOSFETs in the World is Available from Nexperia

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Nexperia Nexperia has announced the availability of 20 V and 30 V MOSFETs in the world's smallest DFN package, the DFN0603. Nexperia already offers ESD protection devices in this package, but has now succeeded in bringing it to their MOSFET portfolio, an industry first

Wearable and hearable devices of the future are incorporating new levels of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), posing a number of challenges for product designers. For starters, as functionality is added, available board space is limited, and heat dissipation becomes an issue as power consumption rises.

Nexperia drew on decades of experience as an industry leader in the production of discrete components to create this innovative range of tiny MOSFETs that successfully address both concerns. The ultra-low-profile DFN0603 package, which measures 0.63 x 0.33 x 25 mm, takes up 13% less space than MOSFETs in the next smallest package (DFN0604). This size reduction has been accomplished without sacrificing device performance; in fact, the RDS(on) of these devices has been reduced by 74%, aiding in efficiency and allowing wearable equipment designers to achieve even greater power density.

According to Nexperia, the new range of tiny MOSFETs includes:

PMX100UN 20 V, N-channel Trench MOSFET

PMX100UNE 20 V, N-channel Trench MOSFET with 2kV ESD protection (HBM)

PMX300UNE 30 V, N-channel Trench MOSFET

PMX400UP 20 V, P-channel Trench MOSFET

Samples are available now. For more information, including product specs and datasheets, please visit: https://www.nexperia.com/DFN0603-MOSFETs