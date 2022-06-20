UTAC Releases a New High Output Copper Clip DFN for Discrete MOSFETs in Ultra High Density (UHD) Leadframes.

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by UTAC Holdings Limited

A new 5x6 mm copper (Cu) clip for MOSFETs that provides an improved thermal path within the package.

UTAC Holdings Ltd. has announced the availability of a punch copper (Cu) clip packaging solution for the power MOSFET market.

MOSFETs are critical switching devices that are used in every power application. Performance of these devices must continue to evolve in order to meet demanding thermal, efficiency, and size challenges in end applications, particularly for high performance applications such as DC-DC converters in notebook computers, graphics cards, and motherboards.

MOSFET assembly and testing capacity is substantial. UTAC's in-line / modular assembly process, on the other hand, provides a very cost effective assembly and testing solution.

Copper clip technology not only outperforms wire bond packages in terms of electrical performance, but it also provides a better thermal path within the package, ensuring that the MOSFET runs cooler, increasing reliability and allowing for higher power densities. The common package industry footprint of 5 x 6 mm is maintained by the compact MOSFET Cu clip.

Dr. John Nelson, President and CEO, UTAC comments, "Packaging of discrete devices plays a key role in the performance of power solutions. Our new discrete Cu clip line will provide a cost effective solution for our customers." He continued "Alongside this we are setting up thin wafer handling (down to 2 mil) for PQFN56 packages and we intend to develop a 10 mil Cu clip for this technology to support further advances."

For more information, visit utacgroup.com