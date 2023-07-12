Embedded Computing Design

IAR is now Supporting Infineon's CYT6BJ Series

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 12, 2023

News

Image Credit: IAR

Uppsala, Sweden. IAR will fully support the latest CYT6BJ series from Infineon’s 32-bit TRAVEO T2G Body MCU family. The IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm delivers code analysis tools C-STAT and C-RUN aiding designers utilizing TRAVEO T2G MCUs.  

Also supported is AUTOSAR as a Functional Safety option for accelerated certification encompassing the constraints in implementing the ISO26262 standard up to ASIL B.

Highlights:

  • Complex code and data breakpoints
  • Runtime stack analysis
  • Call Stack Visualization
  • Code Coverage Analysis
  • Integrated monitoring of power consumption

“Infineon’s TRAVEO T2G microcontrollers offer a compact solution defined to meet the needs of modern automotive body electronic systems which can be fully exploited with the right tools like the IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm,” said Clara Volkmar, Director of Product Marketing, Body and Driver Information at Infineon’s Automotive Division. “Thanks to strong tool partners like IAR, developers can quickly realize their demanding automotive projects, even with our newest devices like the CYT6BJ series.”

For more information, visit www.iar.com/infineon.

 


 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

