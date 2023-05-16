Liquid Instruments Utilizes ChatGPT for its Moku Devices

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Liquid Instruments

San Diego, California and Canberra, Australia. Liquid Instruments is leveraging the ChatGPT language model into its Moku series. The aim is to provide users, of a varying degree of prior knowledge, a simple way of creating customized custom field-programmable gate array (FPGA) code for real-time integration in deployed Moku devices.

"Our flexible, modern platform easily integrates with next-generation AI tools like ChatGPT, and as these tools evolve, the adaptability of our software-defined approach to test and measurement will keep us on the leading edge of innovation in this space," said Daniel Shaddock, co-founder and CEO of Liquid Instruments.

Liquid Instruments enables its users to use organic language prompts to quickly develop VHDL code. The engineers can send code to a device FPGA for real-time communication with real world signals.

Join Upcoming Webinars:

Wednesday, May 24

Liquid Instruments will host a live webinar for audiences in North America to share more details about the ChatGPT integration.

Register for the webinar here: https://hubs.ly/Q01NSSDj0

Thursday, May 25

For European audiences

Register for the European session here: https://hubs.ly/Q01NSSxl0

Shaddock continued, "Combining AI with Moku Cloud Compile speeds up testing and opens new opportunities for researchers, engineers, and scientists to expand the limits of what's possible with our devices. We're excited to see the impact this will have on our user base and their discoveries."

For more information, visit https://liquidinstruments.com.