Road to embedded world: Parasoft

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

On our next stop on the road to Embedded World 2022 we're visiting Parasoft, an independent software vendor headquartered in Monrovia, California. Parasoft will be demonstrating its capabilities in software test automation encompassing standards compliance, code safety, cyber security, and the use of AI & Machine Learning in prioritizing static analysis findings.

For over 30 years, Parasoft has provided innovative automated software testing tools, with solutions such as their C/C++ unit testing tool offering modern software testing capabilities for today’s Agile and DevOps environments. The testing solution integrates into C and C++ IDE, CI/CD pipeline, and containerized deployments to detect defects earlier and enforce compliance with industry standards like ISO 26262, DO-178C, IEC 62304, IEC 61508, and EN 50128.

The company also specializes in application security with coverage for industry coding standards in MISRA, AUTOSAR C++ 14, CERT C/C++, CWE, JSF, UL 2900, and more.

At the 2022 Embedded World conference, Parasoft will also be showcasing its approach to compliance reporting and risk assessment. The company's approach is designed to save development time and help organizations establish sustainable compliance processes with dynamic and industry-specific compliance dashboards, and reporting widgets that generate compliance documentation.

“I'm excited for Embedded World this year because it's going to be live.” Said Ricardo Camacho “And in addition, I'll be presenting on addressing security in the software development lifecycle for Internet of Things. Come sit in on this informative presentation and ask questions, or we can also chat afterwards at our elegant Parasoft booth.”

The company can be seen in Hall:4, Booth:4-378.

Parasoft’s experience in embedded safety- and security-critical applications will be showcased at the following sessions: “Use AI to Prioritize Static Analysis Results & Lighten the Load of MISRA Compliance” and "IoT Security and Risk Management in the SDLC.”

For more information about the company, visit: https://www.parasoft.com/