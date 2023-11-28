Pickering Interfaces: PXIe Embedded Controller Module
November 28, 2023
Product Description:
The 43-920-001 Gen 4 PXIe embedded controller is the most compact and powerful 3U single-slot embedded controller for the PXI Express and CompactPCI Express platforms. With its huge and future-ready interface capabilities, it is designed to handle the most demanding test and measurement applications.
The Controller is driven by an 11th generation Intel®️ Core™️ i5 processor combined with 32 GB DDR4 memory and easily supports high bandwidth applications with future-ready PCIe Gen 4 and dual 2500BASE-T system interconnectivity.
Highlights:
- PXIe Compliant Embedded Controller Module
- PXI™️-5 PXI Express Hardware Spec. Rev.2.0 Compliant
- Maximum System Throughput 14 GB/s
- 1 TB m.2 NVMe SSD & 32 GB DDR4 RAM
- 11th Gen Intel®️ Core™️ I5-1145G7E Processor
- Compact Form Factor for Versatile Applications
Product Website Link:https://www.pickeringtest.com/en-us/product/43-920-001-pxie-embedded-controler-module
Datasheet Link:https://www.pickeringtest.com/en-us/product/43-920-001-pxie-embedded-controler-module#download
Buy It Now Link:https://www.pickeringtest.com/en-us/product/43-920-001-pxie-embedded-controler-module