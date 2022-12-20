Embedded Computing Design

A Robot-Based RF Automotive Testing Platform from Rohde & Schwarz and Löhnert Elektronik

December 20, 2022

News

Image Provide by Rohde & Schwarz

Löhnert Elektronik and Rohde & Schwarz released an automated turnkey system for bumper production radar transparency testing established on its R&S QAR50. The announced R&S QAR50-R enables direct positioning of measurement antennas for quick, precise, and accessible testing.

Utilizing the R&S QAR50-R, designers are supported measuring RF transmission, transmission phase, and reflection of components during testing. An optional verification library permits radome and bumber suppliers to trace results meeting national and international standards.

The imaging capabilities of the R&S QAR and R&S QAR50 facilitates reliable and precise testing of large areas of the bumper and both are enhanced for calculating automotive radomes and exterior devices. Being compact and lightweight, the R&S QAR50-R collaborates with standard 6-axis robots.

For more information, visit rohde-schwarz.com/us.

