SEGGER Adds ARM64 Simulator to Embedded Studio for Arm

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

May 26, 2023

Monheim am Rhein, Germany – SEGGER added a comprehensive instruction set simulator to the latest version of its Embedded Studio for ARM. The announcement follows the recently added compiler, linker, and runtime support for ARM64 enabling users to generate and debug ARM64 programs for devices like Cortex-A53, Cortex-A57, and Cortex-A72.

Per the company, adding the simulator brings ARM64 support equally to other architectures supported by Embedded Studio for ARM, which is available on all platforms (Linux, macOS, and Windows) on Arm, Intel, and Apple Silicon.

“Due to its complexity, ARM64 was the first architecture we ever introduced that did not have a simulator from the outset,“ says Rolf Segger, founder of SEGGER. "We make a point of having simulators for all supported architectures and ARM64 is no longer an exception.”

“A simulator is - amongst many other things - a great tool for an engineer or student to use to become familiar with a new architecture,“ explains Dirk Akemann, Marketing Manager at SEGGER. "With Embedded Studio, it is very easy to generate programs and execute them in the simulator. Download, install and go, all in a matter of minutes. It simply works. We are happy to be able to make professional tools available to everybody.”

Through SEGGER’s licensing, software can be used for evaluation, educational and non-commercial purposes, and is free with no restrictions in terms of code size, features or duration of use.

For more information, visit: https://www.segger.com/products/development-tools/embedded-studio/

 

Tiera Oliver

