The Road to embedded world '23: Monrovia, California, Parasoft

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

During Embedded World 2023, Parasoft will demonstrate (Hall 4 Booth 378) its leadership in offering the most complete support for MISRA C 2012 Amendment 3, including an early permitted draft version of MISRA C++ 202X.

Parasoft C/C++test offers modern software test automation capabilities made for today’s Agile DevOps workflows that seamlessly integrate into any organization's CI/CD pipeline.

Additionally, Parasoft offers tight integrations within each developer's IDE and containerized deployments in support of all possible development ecosystems and use case scenarios to detect defects earlier and automatically enforce compliance with industry standards like ISO 26262, DO-178C, IEC 62304, IEC 61508, and EN 50128.

Parasoft will exhibit its unique approach to software testing and unparalleled coverage for industry coding standards in MISRA C 2012, MISRA C++ 202X, AUTOSAR C++ 14, CERT C/C++, CWE, JSF, UL 2900 and more.

The automated software testing company increases productivity and quality results, which can be observed through its automatically generated compliance reports and dynamic, industry-specific analytics dashboards.

Parasoft’s expertise in development and testing of embedded safety- and security-critical applications will be showcased at the session, “Does MISRA Help Create Safety-Critical Systems That Use Both C & C++?”

Automotive Software Testing

Gearing Up for Growth

Well-established in the safety-critical market with better support for automotive standards than any other tool vendor, Parasoft’s C/C++ development testing solution integrates multiple testing technologies into one tool. Teams can easily adopt Parasoft tooling to comply with automotive standards like AUTOSAR, MISRA, ISO 26262, and ISO 21434. Customized compliance reporting and advanced analytics pinpoint exactly where to focus development efforts.

Unparalleled Software Test Automation for the Automotive Industry

The automotive industry continues to rapidly evolve and grow into technical areas where other industries have operated for many years. This type of evolution—particularly that of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS)—comes with a new set of challenges in safety and security.

If you’re tackling ISO 26262, ASPICE, SOTIF, SAE J3061, ISO 21434, or compliance to MISRA C:2012 or AUTOSAR C++14, Parasoft’s test automation solutions can help you overcome the challenges.

Verify. Report. Remediate.

Modern automotive software development workflows power through three phases: verify, report, and remediate. Parasoft’s automated software testing is a trusted ally in each. Our tools integrate into the CI/CD pipeline and can be deployed in containers for dynamic build environments. Use Parasoft’s custom reporting and analytics platform to find gaps in testing, capture an unvarnished evaluation of the health of the code, and show the level of compliance.

