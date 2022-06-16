Embedded Computing Design

1NCE IoT Flat Rate

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 16, 2022

Product

Image Provided by 1NCE

1NCE is the first company to offer Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and software service at a lifetime global flat rate – currently available in 110+ countries (140+ by the end of 2022).

1NCE’s mission: to turn connectivity into electricity ready for consumption – opening the world of IoT to innovators who will dramatically improve the environment, healthcare, safety, supply chain and more. Geographical distinctions no longer matter for companies and organizations trying to receive, catalog, and dissect data from their millions of IoT sensors. Quite simply, it enables organizations to take data collection and analysis to a new level.

