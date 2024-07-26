Embedded Computing Design

Soracom Utilizes GenAI fot IoT Applications

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 26, 2024

News

Soracom, Inc. unveiled two offerings intended to expedite the deployment of larger, more complex IoT projects by embedding Generative AI (GenAI) features more comprehensively within the IoT connectivity stack.

"We've always envisioned an Internet of Things where connected devices can interact with each other to make decisions in real time," said Kenta Yasukawa, Soracom CTO and co-founder. "The emergence of public GenAI services holds the potential to fulfill that vision. Soracom Flux and Soracom Query Intelligence drive AI much deeper within the IoT stack. Project teams can now accomplish in minutes what once took months and required expert skills, and even nontechnical managers can now enjoy complete control of even the largest and most globally distributed IoT networks."

Soracom Flux is a low-code application builder designed to enable non-technical users to build AI-integrated IoT applications in real time by setting up data flows between sensors, cameras, actuators, GenAI engines, and the cloud. Soracom Query Intelligence facilitates the management of large-scale IoT deployments through natural-language network data analysis.

Soracom Flux allows teams to create effective IoT applications quickly, in just minutes, with important use cases in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, energy, retail, and security. For example, Soracom Flux can generate an application using user-defined data flows and natural-language instructions to send alerts if individuals in a camera’s view on a job site are not wearing suitable protective gear.

For more information, visit soracom.io.

