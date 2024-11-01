electronica 2024: Milexia and its Supply Chain Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Milexia Milexia will attend electronica 2024 to share the fruition of several substantial acquisitions involving Whistler Technology and Cabcongroup. Booth (B2, 419) visitors will learn about the various supply chain solutions including power systems, connectivity, sensors, and sourcing services. Milexia will highlight eight distinctive technology areas to support a wide range of applications.

1. Power and HMI:

Power management, conversion components, and human-machine interface solutions

2. Embedded Computing Systems:

Embedded systems, including tablets and TFT displays

3. Scientific Instrumentation:

Scanning Acoustic Microscopy, designed for microelectronics device inspection supporting non-destructive testing and precise examination of defects in microstructures on components, boards or full wafers

4. Whistler:

Whistler Technology offers tailored sourcing services for electronic components

5. RF & Timing:

Oscillators, time servers, quartz and atomic clocks delivering accurate synchronization and timekeeping

6. Motion & Navigation:

Encoders, motors, drives, inertial sensors, and GNSS receivers

7. Connectivity:

Connectors, optical technologies, terminal blocks, RF cables and connectors

8. Cabcongroup:

Specializes in passive components, relays, and cable harness solutions.

"Milexia is part of a steadily growing market, offering innovative solutions to meet the increasingly difficult and complex supply chain challenges of the twenty-first century,” said Xavier Gaillard, Milexia CEO. “Our team of experts are excited to showcase the many advancements we have made over the last year as a result of key acquisitions and our unrivalled commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and efficient technology products and solutions across various sectors."



