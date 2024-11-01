Embedded Computing Design

Attend The IIoT Forum at electronica and Enter to Win a Raspberry Pi Pico 2

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

November 01, 2024

Blog

Electronica will take place November 12 to 15 in Munich, Germany, and one of the highlights will be The IIoT Forum, which will be held at the Visionary Stage (B4:131) November 12 and 13.

The IIoT Forum will address innovations and advances in the Industrial Internet of Things as they relate to AI, machine learning, Industry 4.0, and automotive.

Attendees will learn from industry experts about all the relevant IIoT topics and will also have the opportunity to win a Raspberry PI Pico 2 Board. Ten boards will be given away at each session.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday November 12

  • Use ML to Lower Energy Consumption, Shorten Dev Time by Robin Saltnes, Product Engineer, Nordic Semiconductor
  • Unlocking Advanced Capabilities for Industrial IoT by Dr Sebastiano Di Filippo, Qualcomm Europe
  • Enabling Intelligence in IIoT by Steve Tateosian, Senior VP, IoT, Compute & Wireless Business Unite, Infineon

Wednesday November 13

  • Image Sensors for Industrial Machine Vision by Sylvie Irigaray, Marketing and Technical Support Manager, STMicroelectronics
  • Embedded AI: Bridging the gap from high-level neural network design to low-level embedded execution by Arthur Redfern, Texas Instruments
  • Exploring Memory and Storage Requirements Associated with Large-Language Models by Saideep Tiku, Senior Systems Architect, Micron
  • AI/ML for 6G: A revolution in signal processing by Meik Kottkamp, Technology Manager Wireless, Rohde & Schwarz

Click here to learn more about the IIoT Forum

