Attend The IIoT Forum at electronica and Enter to Win a Raspberry Pi Pico 2

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Electronica will take place November 12 to 15 in Munich, Germany, and one of the highlights will be The IIoT Forum, which will be held at the Visionary Stage (B4:131) November 12 and 13.

The IIoT Forum will address innovations and advances in the Industrial Internet of Things as they relate to AI, machine learning, Industry 4.0, and automotive.

Attendees will learn from industry experts about all the relevant IIoT topics and will also have the opportunity to win a Raspberry PI Pico 2 Board. Ten boards will be given away at each session.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday November 12

Use ML to Lower Energy Consumption, Shorten Dev Time by Robin Saltnes, Product Engineer, Nordic Semiconductor

Unlocking Advanced Capabilities for Industrial IoT by Dr Sebastiano Di Filippo, Qualcomm Europe

Enabling Intelligence in IIoT by Steve Tateosian, Senior VP, IoT, Compute & Wireless Business Unite, Infineon

Wednesday November 13

Image Sensors for Industrial Machine Vision by Sylvie Irigaray, Marketing and Technical Support Manager, STMicroelectronics

Embedded AI: Bridging the gap from high-level neural network design to low-level embedded execution by Arthur Redfern, Texas Instruments

Exploring Memory and Storage Requirements Associated with Large-Language Models by Saideep Tiku, Senior Systems Architect, Micron

AI/ML for 6G: A revolution in signal processing by Meik Kottkamp, Technology Manager Wireless, Rohde & Schwarz

