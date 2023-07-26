Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Biden Administration Announces Cyber Security Standard

Big announcement from the Biden administration—the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark. In its simplest form, it’s a logo/sticker that goes onto any compliant IoT device. In its most complex form, designers need to understand what this standard is all about.

Hence, Steve Hanna, a Distinguished Engineer at Infineon and also the Chair of the Product Security Working Group in the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) was my guest on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Steve explained what this means today and going forward.

 
