Winbond Unveils 1Gb QspiNAND for Wearable and Low-Power IoT Devices

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

August 20, 2024

News

Taichung, Taiwan – Winbond Electronics Corporation unveiled the W25N01KW, a 1Gb 1.8V QspiNAND flash solution designed to meet the demands of wearable and battery-operated IoT devices with low standby power, small-form-factor package, and continuous read for fast boot and instant-on support.

The W25N01KW flash memory supports high-speed read capabilities, achieving speeds up to 52MB/sec in both Continuous Read and Sequential Read modes. Per the company, the fast boot and instant-on support enhance energy efficiency and extend the devices' operational lifespan, and advanced deep power-down mode reduces power consumption to as low as 1µA.

The W25N01KW comes in a small form factor and is available in compact WSON8 (8mm x 6mm) and WSON8 (6mm x 5mm) packages. 

“The W25N01KW reflects our commitment to excellence, integrating innovative design elements to transform the landscape of wearable and low-power IoT devices, enabling manufacturers to deliver cutting-edge solutions to consumers,” said Winbond. It is the perfect choice for energy-efficient devices that require high performance in a compact design. In addition to wearable and low-power IoT applications, it’s also well-suited for use in smart cameras such as IP cameras, surveillance systems, smart doorbells, and battery-powered Wi-Fi cameras.

 For more information about the W25N01KW and other Winbond products, please visit www.winbond.com.

 

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

