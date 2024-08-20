Winbond Unveils 1Gb QspiNAND for Wearable and Low-Power IoT Devices

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Taichung, Taiwan – Winbond Electronics Corporation unveiled the W25N01KW, a 1Gb 1.8V QspiNAND flash solution designed to meet the demands of wearable and battery-operated IoT devices with low standby power, small-form-factor package, and continuous read for fast boot and instant-on support.

The W25N01KW flash memory supports high-speed read capabilities, achieving speeds up to 52MB/sec in both Continuous Read and Sequential Read modes. Per the company, the fast boot and instant-on support enhance energy efficiency and extend the devices' operational lifespan, and advanced deep power-down mode reduces power consumption to as low as 1µA.

The W25N01KW comes in a small form factor and is available in compact WSON8 (8mm x 6mm) and WSON8 (6mm x 5mm) packages.

“The W25N01KW reflects our commitment to excellence, integrating innovative design elements to transform the landscape of wearable and low-power IoT devices, enabling manufacturers to deliver cutting-edge solutions to consumers,” said Winbond. It is the perfect choice for energy-efficient devices that require high performance in a compact design. In addition to wearable and low-power IoT applications, it’s also well-suited for use in smart cameras such as IP cameras, surveillance systems, smart doorbells, and battery-powered Wi-Fi cameras.

For more information about the W25N01KW and other Winbond products, please visit www.winbond.com.