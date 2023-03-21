AI Edge Performance with Too Many Interfaces? Never.

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit InoNet

InoNet Computer GmbH released the Concepion-tXf-L-v3 edge intelligence system designed to meet the requirements of the rugged edge, including road infrastructure control within vehicles. Perfromace leverages the NVIDIA GPU with dedicated cooling and 12th generation Intel Core i CPUs.

Various interfaces include PCIe 5.0, M.2 slot, as well as optional VPU or FPGA. The compact Concepion-tXf-L-v3 connects via 2x 10 Gbit, LTE/BT/WLAN module, and GPS.

Processor:

up to 65 watts TDP

12th Gen Intel Core i

Socket 1700

Storage:

External 2x 2.5" HDD/SSD (in shuttle)

Internal 1x USB 3.2 (Gen 1) stick connection

Internal 1x M.2

Interfaces:

1x 1GBit LAN (RJ45)

1x 2.5GBit LAN (RJ45)

1x GPIO header, 8 bit (internal)

1x LVDS / eDP (internal)

1x PCIe x8

1x RS-232/422/485 (optional)

1x USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2)

2x 10 Gbit LAN

2x Audio (Line-In, Line-Out)

2x Gbit LAN (M12) (on request)

3x Display Port 1.4 (up to 8k)

3x USB 3.2 (Gen 2)

1x HDMI

1x PS/2 ( mouse)

1x PS/2 (keyboard)

1x RS-232/422/485

6x USB 2.0

GPU:

NVIDIA A2 TENSOR CORE GPU, 10 RT COres, 16 GB GDDR6

Onboard Intel UHD 730/770 (depending on CPU)

