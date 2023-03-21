AI Edge Performance with Too Many Interfaces? Never.
March 21, 2023
News
InoNet Computer GmbH released the Concepion-tXf-L-v3 edge intelligence system designed to meet the requirements of the rugged edge, including road infrastructure control within vehicles. Perfromace leverages the NVIDIA GPU with dedicated cooling and 12th generation Intel Core i CPUs.
Various interfaces include PCIe 5.0, M.2 slot, as well as optional VPU or FPGA. The compact Concepion-tXf-L-v3 connects via 2x 10 Gbit, LTE/BT/WLAN module, and GPS.
Processor:
- up to 65 watts TDP
- 12th Gen Intel Core i
- Socket 1700
Storage:
- External 2x 2.5" HDD/SSD (in shuttle)
- Internal 1x USB 3.2 (Gen 1) stick connection
- Internal 1x M.2
Interfaces:
- 1x 1GBit LAN (RJ45)
- 1x 2.5GBit LAN (RJ45)
- 1x GPIO header, 8 bit (internal)
- 1x LVDS / eDP (internal)
- 1x PCIe x8
- 1x RS-232/422/485 (optional)
- 1x USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2)
- 2x 10 Gbit LAN
- 2x Audio (Line-In, Line-Out)
- 2x Gbit LAN (M12) (on request)
- 3x Display Port 1.4 (up to 8k)
- 3x USB 3.2 (Gen 2)
- 1x HDMI
- 1x PS/2 ( mouse)
- 1x PS/2 (keyboard)
- 1x RS-232/422/485
- 6x USB 2.0
GPU:
- NVIDIA A2 TENSOR CORE GPU, 10 RT COres, 16 GB GDDR6
- Onboard Intel UHD 730/770 (depending on CPU)
For more information, visit inonet.com.