Best in Show Winners at Automate 2023

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Blog

The judges have met and the votes are in. I’m pleased to announce the latest round of Embedded Computing Design’s Best in Show winners for the Automate 2023 Show.

First is MiTAC’s MiAi-H8 AI inference card that fits in the artificial intelligence (AI) category. Purpose-built for AI inference in factory automation, this advanced solution features support for four or eight Hailo-8 AI processors. Designed in a PCIe card form factor, the MiAi-H8 delivers up to 208 TOPs while offering outstanding power efficiency by optimizing operations while minimizing energy consumption. With a wide temperature range, from -40°C to +85°C, the MiAi-H8 excels in harsh and demanding environments, suiting it for rugged applications. And it does not require a fan for cooling.

Also in the category of AI and Machine Learning is Lanner’s EAI-i131 platform, which is designed for next-generation video analytics solutions. It’s designed around an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX or Jetson Orin Nano SoC, delivering up to 100 TOPS of AI computing performance for a wide range of AI workloads.



The compact IP40-rated fanless EAI-I131 is equipped with a -40°C to +75°C operating temperature range that enhances reliability and durability in industrial settings. The device also supports LTE, 5G Sub6, and WiFi wireless connectivity and provides rich connectivity options, including 2x GbE PoE, 2x COM, 2x USB, and 4x DI/DO ports. Support is included for 4G LTE/ 5G Sub6 and WiFi communications mediums.

The third Best in Show winner is MiTAC’s MZ1-10ADP embedded system, which is powered by an Intel 12th/13th Gen Core i processor, up to 125 W. With its high-performance AI capabilities, this cutting-edge system takes innovation to a higher next level for enhanced security Edge computing. The system can be designed with a pair of high-end NVIDIA GFX cards (up to 600 W each) to deliver advanced and multiplexed image processing for edge AI inference or machine learning tasks. Its expandable design caters to the demands of high-performance applications while its rugged construction ensures durability in even the harshest environments. Suitable applications for the MZ1-10ADP include factory automation and intelligent transportation systems.