Cincoze DX-1300 Delivers Hybrid CPU-GPU-NPU Power for Edge AI in Harsh Environments

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Cincoze

Cincoze presents its rugged DX-1300 compact (242 × 173 × 75 mm) industrial computer, the latest addition to its DIAMOND product line. The platform leverages the Intel Arrow Lake-S platform Core Ultra 200S processor and features an integrated CPU, GPU, and NPU hybrid computing architecture delivering up to 36 TOPS of AI power with support for up to 96GB of 6400 MHz DDR5 CSODIMM memory.

DX-1300 Highlights:

Wireless connectivity: Multiple M.2 Key B and M.2 Key E slots, enabling the integration of 5G, Wi-Fi, and GNSS wireless modules

Storage: NVMe SSDs for speed and SATA SSDs for capacity

Diverse I/O: High-speed 10, 2.5, and 1 GbE LAN alongside USB 3.2

Secure connectors: M12 A-Coded and X-Coded LAN options

Industrial cameras: Up to 12 LAN ports or 8 PoE ports via modular expansion



For harsh industrial environments, the DX-1300 features an operating temperature range of -40°C to 60°C and a wide-range DC power input of 9 to 48VDC. According to the press release, the platform has passed MIL-STD-810H military standards and UL safety certifications as well as being compliant with railway EMC standard EN 50121-3-2 and fire protection standard EN 45545-2 making it ideal for manufacturing and railway applications where space is limited and stability is critical.

For more information, visit cincoze.com/en/goods_info.php?id=676..