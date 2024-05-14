Neousys Technology Releases its Rugged Compact Fanless Computer with a Flattop Heatsink: Nuvo-9531-FT

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Neousys Technology

Taipei, Taiwan. Neousys Technology released its Nuvo-9531-FT series, a rugged compact fanless computer with a flattop heatsink and powered by Intel 12th /13th-Gen Core i processors up to 24 cores, 32 threads, and delivers up to 2x the performance compared to previous Intel 10th or 11th Gen platforms. The Nuvo-9531-FT delivers a heat dissipation design tactically conducting heat to the surface of the cabinet.

"Neousys think outside the box when designing Nuvo-9531-FT. The result is an embedded solution idea for metal cabinets, waterproof boxes, or explosion-proof cases with limited ventilation. Its unique design utilizes the cabinet's surface for enhanced thermal dissipation while ensuring powerful performance and stability in tight spaces" said Dennis Chen, product manager at Neousys Technology.

The platform supports four 2.5GbE with optional PoE+, four USB3.2 Gen 1 with screw-lock, four-CH isolated DI, and four-CH isolated DO, VGA & DP dual display outputs, Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe slot for high-speed SSDs, and a hot-swappable HDD tray.

Wireless communication modules can be added via two mPCIe and one M.2 E key slot. Operating temperature ranges from -25°C to 60°C with a wide-range 8V to 48V DC input.

For more information, visit neousys-tech.com.