Embedded Computing Design

Neousys Technology Releases its Rugged Compact Fanless Computer with a Flattop Heatsink: Nuvo-9531-FT

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 14, 2024

News

Neousys Technology Releases its Rugged Compact Fanless Computer with a Flattop Heatsink: Nuvo-9531-FT
Image Credit: Neousys Technology

Taipei, Taiwan. Neousys Technology released its Nuvo-9531-FT series, a rugged compact fanless computer with a flattop heatsink and powered by Intel 12th /13th-Gen Core i processors up to 24 cores, 32 threads, and delivers up to 2x the performance compared to previous Intel 10th or 11th Gen platforms. The Nuvo-9531-FT delivers a heat dissipation design tactically conducting heat to the surface of the cabinet.

"Neousys think outside the box when designing Nuvo-9531-FT. The result is an embedded solution idea for metal cabinets, waterproof boxes, or explosion-proof cases with limited ventilation. Its unique design utilizes the cabinet's surface for enhanced thermal dissipation while ensuring powerful performance and stability in tight spaces" said Dennis Chen, product manager at Neousys Technology.

The platform supports four 2.5GbE with optional PoE+, four USB3.2 Gen 1 with screw-lock, four-CH isolated DI, and four-CH isolated DO, VGA & DP dual display outputs, Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe slot for high-speed SSDs, and a hot-swappable HDD tray.

Wireless communication modules can be added via two mPCIe and one M.2 E key slot. Operating temperature ranges from -25°C to 60°C with a wide-range 8V to 48V DC input.

For more information, visit neousys-tech.com.

 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Device Management
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Automotive
Open Source Safety Systems Are Now Viable for SDV, Says Elektrobit

April 23, 2024

MORE
Healthcare
Medical Aid with Wincomm's AI Assisted Panel PC

February 6, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Wincomm
Road to COMPUTEX: Wincomm Shares its Innovative Stainless Panel PC WTP Series

May 14, 2024

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: Goodram Industrial
New Industrial M1000 gen. 2 SSD from Goodram Industrial

May 9, 2024

MORE