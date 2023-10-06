New Pi RP2040 Kickstarter Worth the Look

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Amrit Singh

Raspberry Pi RP2040 core is leading the way for the Kickstarter Trekko GPS Logger, a tracking device that monitors and tracks assets and ecosystems. Amrit Singh, creator of the solution, wanted to provide a flexible and low-cost platform for any number of applications.

Now live, the Kickstarter campaign is gifting special rewards and the privilege to receive a number of units at a discounted rate. The Trekko GPS Logger has an extended battery life, streamlined interface, and with the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller, harsh conditions are not an obstacle.

As taken from the press release, Amrit Singh is a tech nerd, and he tries to develop hardware on the Raspberry Pi and Raspberry Pi Pico with a computer science degree. He has a goal to make more people aware of the hardware and software so that they can fall in love with the technology like him.

Features Include:

Dimensions: 10.1 × 9.7 × 2.3 mm

Operating Temperature: -40 °C to +85 °C,

Supported Bands: (GPS L1 C/A: 1575.42 MHz, GLONASS L1: 1601.71 MHz, Galileo E1: 1575.42 MHz , QZSS L1 C/A: 1575.42 MHz)

Default GNSS Constellations: GPS + GLONASS + QZSS

Channels: 24 Channels

Interfaces: (I2C Interface: Up to 400 kbps)

UART Interface: (Adjustable: 9600–921600 bps, Default: 9600 bps)

Supply Voltage Range: 2.8–4.3 V, Typ. 3.3 V

I/O Voltage: 2.8 V

For more information, visit kickstarter.com/projects/amritsingh/gps-logger-powered-by-rp2040/posts/3912266