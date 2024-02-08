Newark to Distribute Taoglas’ IoT Solutions

Newark will now distribute Taoglas’ antennas and IoT devices. Through the partnership, Newark is offering customers an extended range of RF and wireless products, with on-time delivery and inventory, ensuring a seamless transition from the prototype to production.

"We're excited to announce our new partnership with Taoglas, a leading provider of antennas and IoT components,” said Jose Lok, Farnell Global Product Category Director, Semiconductors. “This collaboration expands Newark's offerings, providing customers with a comprehensive range of high-quality wireless solutions. Together with Taoglas, we remain committed to simplifying the customer design experience globally."

Taoglas offers both external and embedded antennas for Cellular, GPS/GNSS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, UWB, NFC/RFID, LPWA, ISM band, and Satcom applications.



Taylor Kimmerle, Taoglas Vice President of Global Sales says, “With the addition of Taoglas products, Newark provides customers easy access to a full BOM of quality wireless goods and quick, reliable delivery worldwide.”



For more information, visit Newark.com and Taoglas.com.