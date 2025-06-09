Product of the Week: Nexcom's NISE3000 C30 Edge AI Computing Platform

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Industrial automation and AI-driven applications are constantly evolving, demanding real-time data processing at the edge. These applications are often tasked with decision-making and advanced video analytics capabilities, which can be delivered in a single, high-performance, energy-efficient, and rugged computing system.

For example, the NISE3000 C30 next-generation edge AI computing platform from Nexcom is designed to deliver industrial-grade, high-performance, and various advanced capabilities in machine vision, real-time data processing, image analysis, and intelligent surveillance.

The NISE3000 C30 features 24V DC input and supports extended operating temperatures from -20°C to 60°C (without add-on cards).

Nexcom’s NISE3000 C30 in Action

The NISE3000 C30 Aluminum chassis fanless system supports the Intel Core Ultra 200 Series 5/7/9 embedded processors (LGA1851), at up to 35W, and the integrated Intel Q870/H810 PCH for enhanced processing. For memory, the computing platform features two DDR5 6400 CSO DIMM sockets, unbuffered and non-ECC, supporting up to 96 GB.

Enabling high-speed network connectivity, the system features two Intel i226-IT 2.5 GbE LAN ports, and two additional Intel i226-IT 2.5 GbE LAN ports compliant with IEEE802.3af, providing 15W per port and a total of 30W. The NISE3000 C30 also supports graphics and displays with output options for one DisplayPort (DP), one HDMI® port, and one USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode). For audio, there is an HD Audio Codec, specifically Realtek ALC888.

For flexible connectivity, the platform is equipped with four USB 2.0 (Type A), four USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps, Type A), one USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 (20Gbps, Type-C, PD 100W, DP Alt Mode), and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps, Type-C, 5V/3A, 15W). Additionally, there are a total of four COM ports (DB9): 2 ports for RS-232/422/485 with 2.5KV isolation and 2 ports for RS-232 (varies by model).

Getting Started with Nexcom’s NISE3000 C30

Additional features of the edge AI computing platform include an integrated TPM 2.0 and optional PCI/PCIe expansions. The NISE 3000 C3 also supports Windows 11 (64-bit), Windows 10 IoT Enterprise (64-bit), and Linux for Ubuntu.

For more information, visit: https://www.nexaiot.com/tw/product/Industrial PC/Industry Fanless PC NISE Series/NISE3000C30(Preliminary)