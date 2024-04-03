Road to embedded world: Enclustra Delivers Pluto

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Enclustra

Enclustra (Booth 5-211) will demonstrate its coin-sized FPGA SoM, Pluto, at this year’s embedded world. Pluto offers transformative power, AI everywhere, true innovation, plug and play, and affordable design.

Transformative Power:

It will revolutionize traditional devices, turning them into portable essentials and unlocking new possibilities for Embedded FPGA applications.

AI Everywhere:

Facilitating more AI integration inside portable devices, drones, smart cameras, measurement equipment, wearables, smart glasses, VR experiences, and beyond.

True Innovation:

The world's most compact FPGA SoM, a game-changer enabling AI vision on FPGA-powered systems with minimal effort.

Plug and Play:

Easily integrates into portable industrial and commercial devices, making AI-powered vision applications more accessible.

Affordable Design:

Brings a game-changing blend of affordability and competitive pricing, making it the ideal choice for various commercial applications without compromising quality.

For more information, visit enclustra.com.