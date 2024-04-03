Embedded Computing Design

Road to embedded world: Enclustra Delivers Pluto

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 03, 2024

Blog

Image Credit: Enclustra

Embedded Computing Design’s Road to embedded world will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at embedded world, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. embedded world is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to embedded world takes us.

Enclustra (Booth 5-211) will demonstrate its coin-sized FPGA SoM, Pluto, at this year’s embedded world. Pluto offers transformative power, AI everywhere, true innovation, plug and play, and affordable design.

Transformative Power:

  • It will revolutionize traditional devices, turning them into portable essentials and unlocking new possibilities for Embedded FPGA applications.

AI Everywhere:

  • Facilitating more AI integration inside portable devices, drones, smart cameras, measurement equipment, wearables, smart glasses, VR experiences, and beyond.

True Innovation:

  • The world's most compact FPGA SoM, a game-changer enabling AI vision on FPGA-powered systems with minimal effort.

Plug and Play:

  • Easily integrates into portable industrial and commercial devices, making AI-powered vision applications more accessible.

Affordable Design:

  • Brings a game-changing blend of affordability and competitive pricing, making it the ideal choice for various commercial applications without compromising quality.

For more information, visit enclustra.com.

