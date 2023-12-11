Rockwell Automation's Embedded Edge Compute for Logix Controllers

By Taryn Engmark Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

MILWAUKEE. In September, Rockwell Automation, Inc. released its Embedded Edge Compute module (EEC), which was designed with improved processing power and versatility for edge computing applications in mind. This module enables informational technology (IT)/operational technology (OT) convergence at the Logix level for more direct control monitoring.

Key features of the EEC module include:

High-performance Computing: Powered by a high-performance processor and advanced computing architecture, the EEC module delivers speed and efficiency that allow for the processing of complex tasks and data-intensive applications.

Powered by a high-performance processor and advanced computing architecture, the EEC module delivers speed and efficiency that allow for the processing of complex tasks and data-intensive applications. Compact Form Factor: The compact design and low power consumption of the EEC module allows for easy integration in space-constrained environments like edge devices, enabling users to bring powerful computing capabilities closer to the data source without compromising on performance.

The compact design and low power consumption of the EEC module allows for easy integration in space-constrained environments like edge devices, enabling users to bring powerful computing capabilities closer to the data source without compromising on performance. Scalability and Flexibility: The EEC module offers a modular design and ability to host FactoryTalk Optix and FactoryTalk Remote Access, enabling users to adapt to changing computing demands.

The EEC module offers a modular design and ability to host FactoryTalk Optix and FactoryTalk Remote Access, enabling users to adapt to changing computing demands. Enhanced Connectivity: The EEC module's range of connectivity options facilitates comprehensive data exchange and enables advanced IoT and automation applications.

For more information, click here.