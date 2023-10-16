Septentrio and SparkFun Allow The Most Dangerous Game

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit Septentrio

Leuven, Belgium. Septentrio in collaboration with SparkFun Electronics sees the mosaic-X5 GPS/GNSS module receiver being integrated in a new evaluation kit from SparkFun, creating a consistent centimeter-level RTK positioning. The breakout board supports high-accuracy tri-band positioning aiding in signal interference such as jamming and spoofing. Data is accumulated and allows for the user to operate and monitor the receiver utilizing the web interface with no further code needed.

“We are excited that SparkFun’s customers can now bring a competitive edge to their technology with the top positioning performance of our mosaic modules,” said Gustavo Lopez, Market Access Manager at Septentrio. “SparkFun is an excellent partner because they are the go-to supplier not only for the DiY community, but also for so many professionals and integrators across numerous industrial sectors.”

Leveraging the board enables a quick start using L1, L2, and L5 GNSS bands simultaneously, while boosting accurate positioning and dependability. Supplied is an anti-interference feature developed for compact integrations detering nearby electronic devices from interfering with signals from the satellite down. Employing the boards anti-interference will also hinder nefarious and spoofing intrusions. Short feedback loops required for automation is delivered by the RTK positioning.

“Working with Septentrio allows us new avenues into the GNSS market that we are excited to explore,” said SparkFun Founder Nathan Seidle. “This new product signals just the beginning of our partnership together, and I am excited to add such a robust option to our advanced GNSS receiver line. The mosaic-X5 will prove itself a powerful option for our customers who want to explore additional GNSS frequencies as well as anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology.”

For more information, visit septentrio.com and sparkfun.com.