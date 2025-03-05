The Road to embedded world: Advantech Accelerates Edge AI with Intel-Powered Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Advantech

At embedded world 2025, Advantech will be in Hall 3, Booth 339 showcasing its series of Edge Computing and Edge AI solutions leveraging Intel’s innovations including Bartlett Lake S, Arrow Lake, Twin Lake, Sapphire Rapids-W, and Battlemage. Demonstrations will include AI-powered defect detection, edge AI Server, and embedded boards.

AI-Powered Defect Detection - Advantech’s AIMB-588

Equipped with integrated GPUs, M.2, and PCIe, the Bartlett Lake-based Edge AI Server Board delivers flexible AI scalability. Its OS and toolkits accommodate multiple AI frameworks, guaranteeing accurate defect inspection at the edge. With support for Intel Battlemage GPU cards, it achieves up to 233 TOPS of AI performance.

Edge AI Server - Advantech AIR-series AI server

The edge AI server leverages the Intel Xeon-W (Sapphire Rapids-W) platform and is ideal for AI applications in computer vision, LLMs, and VLMs. Included is support for multiple GPU card expansions and when combined with the compatibility of the Battlemage series, the solution facilitates high-performance AI workloads.

Embedded Boards

Advantech will exhibit a full lineup of embedded boards powered by Arrow Lake, Twin Lake, and Raptor Lake, including AIMB-2710, AIMB-279, AIMB-219, and MIO-2364.

Advantech’s 2025 Vision: Leading Edge Computing & AI

Advantech envisions itself as being a leader in edge computing and edge AI in 2025. Thanks to its close relationship with Intel, it seamlessly integrates the newest technologies, offering pioneering solutions for edge AI acceleration.

According to Advantech, as an Intel premier partner for over 10 years, it has collaborated closely with Intel to accelerate product launches. With Intel’s latest CPUs and GPUs integrated across its diverse range of products and solutions, Advantech is strategically positioned to lead the market in Edge Computing and Edge AI.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en

For more information, visit https://builders.intel.com/ecosystem-engagement/marketing/events/embedded-world-2025