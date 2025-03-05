Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: Supermicro Brings Data Center Performance to the Edge with New Compact Solutions

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

March 05, 2025

Image Credit: Supermicro

Supermicro will demonstrate its latest lineup of infrastructure solutions supporting edge AI and IoT applications. Visit Hall 1, Booth 208 at this year’s embedded world with highlights including Supermicro's SYS-E403-14B, 3U SYS-322GA-NR system, and a range of compact and fanless platforms.

SYS-E403-14B  

  • A compact box PC that brings data center-level performance to the edge utilizing up to three GPU accelerator cards and support for the NVIDIA L40. It is ideal for space-constrained environments, whether mounted on a wall or as a portable device.

3U SYS-322GA-NR

  • The system features two data-center-tier processors and up to 10 PCIe 5.0 x16 FHFL or 10 PCIe 5.0 x8 FHFL expansion cards. There is support for up to 8 double-width GPUs, including NVIDIA H200.

Built for demanding environments, compact and fanless devices provide reliable performance in low-power or rugged settings. Their power-efficient processors and AI accelerators drive data-intensive IoT and embedded solutions.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en

For more information, visit https://builders.intel.com/ecosystem-engagement/marketing/events/embedded-world-2025.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

