The Superhighway of Edge Computing- ICX610 Brings More Bandwidth and Superior AI Performance To Edge
June 27, 2022
Whitepaper
With the growing demand for performance in edge computing, the ability to efficiently carry and process large amounts of data at the terminal has become a significant bottleneck for industrial plants and medical applications. With space at a premium, installing high-performance edge servers is the most effective way to reduce operational and maintenance costs by minimizing floor space and simplifying deployment architecture. DFI's ICX610 ATX motherboard with Intel Xeon processors provides reliable performance for AI applications and abundant expansion slots to provide ample bandwidth. Simplifying the deployment of edge computing devices and increasing productivity with the most streamlined architecture.