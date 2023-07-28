Embedded Computing Design

Vecow Introduces VCM-1000 Series Compact Embedded Computing System

By Taryn Engmark

Assistant Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 28, 2023

News

Vecow Introduces VCM-1000 Series Compact Embedded Computing System

Vecow recently announced the availability of its VCM-1000, a high-performance embedded system powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processors and designed for use in edge AI applications. The system's 2U half-rack size and range of I/O interfaces make it a suitable solution for space-constrained applications in environments such as digital factories, mobile robots, public security, and more.

The processors in the VCM-1000 Series run on Intel's H610E PCH and include up to 64GB of dual DDR5 operating at 4800MHz. The system allows for fast workload capabilities and provides flexibility and high-performance computing for space-constrained IoT applications that require multiple connection options.

The VCM-1000 system also supports several front-accessible I/O interfaces, including:

  • 8 USB ports
  • 6 GigE LAN with 4 PoE+ ports
  • 2 COM
  • 36 Isolated DIO and SIM sockets for WiFi/4G/3G/LTE/GPRS/UMTS connectivity

For more information, visit Vecow.

Subscribe

More from Taryn

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
Industrial
Consumer
element14 and Hackster Communities Host Little Free STEM Library Design Challenge

July 24, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Marotta Controls Provides CoRe Valves for Flight

July 28, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: Semidynamics
Semidynamics Released its 4-way Atrevido 423 RISC-V Core

July 28, 2023

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Altia
Infineon's XMC7200 MCU Now Running Altia's DeepScreen-Generated GUI Code

July 27, 2023

MORE