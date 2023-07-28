Vecow Introduces VCM-1000 Series Compact Embedded Computing System

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Vecow recently announced the availability of its VCM-1000, a high-performance embedded system powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 processors and designed for use in edge AI applications. The system's 2U half-rack size and range of I/O interfaces make it a suitable solution for space-constrained applications in environments such as digital factories, mobile robots, public security, and more.

The processors in the VCM-1000 Series run on Intel's H610E PCH and include up to 64GB of dual DDR5 operating at 4800MHz. The system allows for fast workload capabilities and provides flexibility and high-performance computing for space-constrained IoT applications that require multiple connection options.

The VCM-1000 system also supports several front-accessible I/O interfaces, including:

8 USB ports

6 GigE LAN with 4 PoE+ ports

2 COM

36 Isolated DIO and SIM sockets for WiFi/4G/3G/LTE/GPRS/UMTS connectivity

For more information, visit Vecow.