Embedded Executive: Marc Pégulu, VP of IoT, Semtech

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

We've been touting the benefits of long-range wide-area networks (WANs) for a long time now, but at what point do we say, “they’ve arrived”?

And what does that arrival even look like? Those are the questions I asked Marc Pégulu, Vice President of IoT in the wireless and sensing products group at Semtech, a company that is driving force behind LoRaWAN, the most popular WAN version. Tune in to hear more in this week's Embedded Executives podcast.

Richard Nass' key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM's ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events.