Embedded Executive: Marc Pégulu, VP of IoT, Semtech
May 04, 2022
We've been touting the benefits of long-range wide-area networks (WANs) for a long time now, but at what point do we say, “they’ve arrived”?
And what does that arrival even look like? Those are the questions I asked Marc Pégulu, Vice President of IoT in the wireless and sensing products group at Semtech, a company that is driving force behind LoRaWAN, the most popular WAN version. Tune in to hear more in this week's Embedded Executives podcast.