The Road to embedded world '23: Shenzhen, China, Seeed

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Seeed

If you are searching and needing AIoT hardware service solutions, make sure to visit hall 3 booth 530 at embedded world 2023, where Seeed will be highlighting its edge computing systems. Seeed provides open technology and agile manufacturing services, with the mission to make hardware more accessible and lower the threshold for hardware innovation.

Seeed is dedicated to providing reliable Edge Computing solutions to system integrators and service providers. From human machine interface to edge computing server, our goal is to develop and provide the best-in-class products and services to empower like Industry 4.0, Infrastructure, Smart City, Smart Agriculture and others with edge computing capability.

Featured Device reServer:

reServer is based on an ODYSSEY X86 v2 board and powered by Intel Core 11th Gen and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, which delivers high CPU and AI performance for various applications. It has two high-speed 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet ports and supports hybrid connectivity including 5G, LoRa, BLE and WiFi. reServer is of compact design to work efficiently in almost any scenario. The neat structure of reServer also makes it simple to access to the hard drives, memory and PCIe slots which allows easy installation, upgrades and maintenance.

Features:

Compact design for a server with an overall dimension of 132mm*124mm*233mm

Powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i3 CPU running up to 4.10GHz and Intel UHD Graphics 48EUs running up to 1.25 GHz

Rich peripherals including dual® 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB 3.2 Type-A port, USB 2.0 Type-A port, HDMI port and DP port

Support hybrid connectivity including 5G, LoRa, BLE and WiFi (5G and LoRa need additional modules)

Dual SATA III 6.0 Gbps data connectors for 3.5”/2.5" SATA hard disk drives with enough space inside the enclosure to store them both

M.2 B-Key/ M-Key/ E-Key for expandability such as SSD, LTE/4G/5G, WiFi 6 Modules

Quiet cooling fan with a large VC heat sink for excellent heat dissipation

Easy to install, upgrade and maintain with ease of access to the internal components after opening the enclosure

Pre-installed Windows 10 Enterprise(Unactivated), also support other Windows OS and Linux OS

