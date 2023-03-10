Best in Show Nominee: Bosch Sensortec's BMV080 – Particulate Matter Sensor

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

A major component of indoor air pollution consists of fine dust known as PM2.5 particulates. These are inhaled and enter the lungs, where they can cause serious health problems. The most common air quality measurement stations only provide outdoor data, which fails to deliver real-time, localized information most relevant to our health.

Bosch Sensortec is addressing this issue with its new BMV080, the world’s smallest PM2.5 sensor, which provides accurate, actionable data. Its innovative design is based on ultra-compact lasers with integrated photodiodes. It applies sophisticated algorithms to measure the PM2.5 concentration directly in free space, without requiring a fan.

More than 450 times smaller than any comparable device on the market, the BMV080 is a game-changer. It opens new possibilities for local measurement of particulate matter wherever you are in an incredibly compact form factor, combined with an innovative fanless design for quiet and maintenance-free measurements. Comparable products with a fan lead to dust buildup and thus reduce their performance. The innovation brings awareness and choice to people who value a healthy lifestyle. The BMV080 can be integrated with ultra-compact IoT-based smart home devices to notify occupants of air quality when PM2.5 levels exceed a certain threshold.

For more information, visit https://www.bosch-sensortec.com/products/environmental-sensors/particulate-matter-sensor/bmv080/.