Cavli Wireless Set to Unveil the Next Generation of LPWAN Based IoT with C42GM

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Cavli Wireless will be participating in the Embedded World 2022 edition in Nuremberg, Germany, from June 21-23, 2022. The company will be exhibiting its IoT connectivity solutions at hall 5, booth no: 5-362.

The Embedded World 2022 event is the world’s biggest trade fair for everything Embedded, from electronic systems, distributed intelligence, the Internet of Things, e-mobility, energy efficiency, and much more.

One of the showcases at the Cavli booth will be the new launch of the C42GM LTE CAT M1/NB1/NB2 compatible Smart Cellular Module, which can be deployed across the globe, making it an ideal solution for logistics, automotive, vehicle tracking systems and more.

C42GM is a dual mode LTE CAT M1/NB1/NB2 (upgradable to Release 14) compatible Smart Cellular Module, based on 3GPP Release 13, that comes with an integrated eSIM. C42GM has a battery life profile of ten years due to Deep Sleep Mode capability. It also comes with integrated GNSS and Sigfox to allow businesses to implement a variety of smart connectivity solutions. According to the company, the integrated eSIM coupled with Cavli Hubble Global Connectivity further cements the C42GM as the world's most powerful LPWAN-based cellular IoT Module available today.

Join Cavil Wireless on June 22 at 16:00 GMT and participate in the exhibitor's forum where Thomas Fesquet, Business Engagement Manager, Cavli Wireless, will be unveiling the robust Smart Cellular IoT module, the C42GM for supercharging smart connectivity solutions around the world.

“The Embedded World 2022 event is the premier trade fair for technology companies from around the globe to present their flagship offerings”, said Tarun Thomas George, Chief Operating Officer. “We are beyond excited to be a part of this prestigious event and share the stage alongside industry heavyweights and demonstrate to the world how Cavli Wireless is actively democratizing the Internet of Things.

