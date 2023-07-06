Vishay Introduces 2 New Fixed-Gain Infrared (IR) Sensor Modules





Image Credit: Vishay Malvern, Pennsylvania. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. released two new fixed-gain infrared (IR) sensor modules developed for lower costs and improved stability for sensor applications in outdoor environments. The surface-mount TSSP93038DF1PZA and leaded TSSP93038SS1ZA offer typical irradiance of 1.3 mW/m² in compact Minimold packages. The modules assist with operating in direct sunlight while able to provide sensitivity for light barrier situations without unwanted pulses.

A reduced sensitivity reduces the need for particularly low emitter forward currents, that can cause unstable intensity outputs. Both modules feature a 260 μs reaction time and deliver long range proximity sensing (1 m with TSAL6100 at 100 mA). An 11 m range is a possibility in light curtain ecosystems. With a generally more fixed emitter like the VSLY5940 or by increasing the emitter forward current, longer ranges are possible.

Operating voltage range is from 2.0 V to 3.6 V and has a low supply current of 0.35 mA with sensitivity to a carrier frequency of 38 kHz. Both devices are indifferent to ripple noise on the supply voltage and afford shielding against EMI with an IR filter suppressing visible light.

The modules are delivered RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green. The sensor modules are ideal for perceiving distance for items like toys, drones, robots, and vicinity switches, presence detection for traffic control lights and parking lot, gateway access, water level sensors, and much more.

For more information, visit vishay.com.