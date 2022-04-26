Avnu Alliance Hosts TSN Plugfest

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Avnu Alliance, an industry forum driving deterministic capabilities into open, standards-based networking, recently hosted an international plugfest in Boston, MA. Avnu members came together and tested their respective silicon platforms and products together. Tests included new additions to the TSN "toolbox" such as the recent revision to 802.1AS (IEEE 802.1AS-2020). Learnings and results are informing further development of Avnu test plans.

The plugfest included four Avnu member silicon companies: Analog Devices, Intel, NXP Semiconductor Inc., and Texas Instruments. Also present were companies with end devices using TSN, including professional AV companies Adamson Systems Engineering, L-Acoustics, and Meyer Sound, as well as test equipment supplier Keysight. Members were able to connect their platforms and devices in different configurations following a plan that was structured prior to the event to ensure optimum coverage and use of the time.

The mix of devices and testing equipment enabled insights to be gathered in real world scenarios, such as various implementations of 802.1AS on a single network. The range of perspectives and experience provided for constructive discussions between suppliers and users of TSN components to take place on real world usages and needs.

In March 2020, silicon manufacturers within Avnu formed the Silicon Validation Task Group, recognizing that interoperability is required at the silicon level to enable specialization up the stack. This group has been working to drive alignment on TSN interoperability by developing base test plans, the first of which are now available to members with more planned for this year. This plugfest was the first physical interoperability testing opportunity where multiple vendors were present. Data from this event will be used to refine these test plans.

In October 2021, Avnu also announced the new Milan Advanced Certification Program to provide faster, more convenient, and less expensive testing and certification of professional AV endpoint devices. This plugfest was a unique hands-on opportunity for Milan manufacturers to test connectivity and interoperability, share best practices between companies, and leverage the Avnu Express Testing Suite developed as part of the program.

Another plugfest is planned for the May timeframe, to be held in Germany.

For more information, visit Avnu Alliance.