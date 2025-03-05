Embedded Computing Design

Tria Technologies Launches Qualcomm-Powered Modules at ew

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 05, 2025

News

Tria Technologies Launches Qualcomm-Powered Modules at ew
Image Credit: Tria Technologies

Stutensee, Germany. Tria Technologies, an Avnet company, will launch five innovative families utilizing Qualcomm’s Dragonwing and Snapdragon platforms at embedded world. The solutions deliver powerful computing and efficiency for the next generation of IoT devices. The enhanced AI performance opens innovation for AI deployment at the edge.

Daniel Denzler, Senior Director, Business Line Management for Boards and Systems, Tria Technologies commented, “This new module family based on Dragonwing platforms enables us to address virtually any requirement, conserving power, upgrading performance and delivering AI capabilities for use in challenging environments, across a range of module standards.”

The Tria products demonstrated in the Qualcomm Technologies area of Tria’s stand at embedded world 2025 will include: 

  • Tria IQ-9075 Vision AI-KIT powered by the Dragonwing IQ-9075 Processor
  • Tria SMARC QCS6490 powered by the Dragonwing QCS6490 Processor
  • Tria SMARC QCS5430 powered by the Dragonwing QCS5430 Processor
  • Tria IQ-615 (OSM and SMARC) powered by the Dragonwing IQ-615 Processor
  • Snapdragon X Elite (Com Express and Com HPC) powered by the Snapdragon X Elite Platform

Tria’s new modules are designed and manufactured in Germany.

Ongoing demonstrations of the new modules and more can be found on an area of Tria’s booth (Hall 3A Booth 225) dedicated to Qualcomm Technologies during Embedded World from 11–13 March 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany.

“We are excited to see how Tria’s new embedded modules will empower industrial customers to push the boundaries of what is possible with AI,” ends Douglas Benitez, Senior Director, Business Development for Qualcomm Europe, Inc.

For more information, please visit: www.Tria-technologies.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Topic Tags
Healthcare
embedded world Product Showcase: ADLINK Technology’s SP2-MTL Series

March 3, 2025

MORE
Industrial
Touchfree HMI Control Through Latest Innovations in Embedded Module Designs

March 3, 2025

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Emerson
Emerson Offers Seamless DAQ Integration with New Ethernet-Based Systems and GitHub Resources

March 5, 2025

MORE
Software & OS
The Road to embedded world: Explore AI-Driven Innovations with Wind River

March 5, 2025

MORE