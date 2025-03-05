Tria Technologies Launches Qualcomm-Powered Modules at ew

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Tria Technologies

Stutensee, Germany. Tria Technologies, an Avnet company, will launch five innovative families utilizing Qualcomm’s Dragonwing and Snapdragon platforms at embedded world. The solutions deliver powerful computing and efficiency for the next generation of IoT devices. The enhanced AI performance opens innovation for AI deployment at the edge.

Daniel Denzler, Senior Director, Business Line Management for Boards and Systems, Tria Technologies commented, “This new module family based on Dragonwing platforms enables us to address virtually any requirement, conserving power, upgrading performance and delivering AI capabilities for use in challenging environments, across a range of module standards.”

The Tria products demonstrated in the Qualcomm Technologies area of Tria’s stand at embedded world 2025 will include:

Tria IQ-9075 Vision AI-KIT powered by the Dragonwing IQ-9075 Processor

Tria SMARC QCS6490 powered by the Dragonwing QCS6490 Processor

Tria SMARC QCS5430 powered by the Dragonwing QCS5430 Processor

Tria IQ-615 (OSM and SMARC) powered by the Dragonwing IQ-615 Processor

Snapdragon X Elite (Com Express and Com HPC) powered by the Snapdragon X Elite Platform

Tria’s new modules are designed and manufactured in Germany.

Ongoing demonstrations of the new modules and more can be found on an area of Tria’s booth (Hall 3A Booth 225) dedicated to Qualcomm Technologies during Embedded World from 11–13 March 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany.

“We are excited to see how Tria’s new embedded modules will empower industrial customers to push the boundaries of what is possible with AI,” ends Douglas Benitez, Senior Director, Business Development for Qualcomm Europe, Inc.

For more information, please visit: www.Tria-technologies.com.