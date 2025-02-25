Axem Joins Techstars Accelerator to Fast-Track Development Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: axem

axem announced its collaboration with Techstars, delivering solutions to grow and automate development environments that enable time savings including build and test processes. By taking part in Techstars, an elite startup accelerator, axem will receive expert mentorship, critical resources, and international connections to fast-track its platform’s progress.

Working with embedded software companies, axem is moving to transform the industry by improving operational efficiency and slashing development costs to achieve its goal of aiding the modernization of development processes within specific use cases.

For axem's github registry, visit github.com/axem-solutions.

For more information, visit axemsolutions.io/.