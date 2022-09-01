Embedded Computing Design

Kickstarter: Automate Appliances to 5KM Range Without Internet

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 01, 2022

News

The “Automation Kit” is based on Lora and Pico altering the way applications are processed in relation to the Internet of Things (IoT).

The Smart "Automation Kit" is made up of RP2040- and Long Range-based USB sticks, with a Long Range-based relay board.

Tasks such as reading AI data, intelligent parking, tracking livestock, smart homes, buildings, and cities, smart billing, smart agricultural applications, are accomplished using the “Automation Kit”. The capability to transmit data packets over long distances with little power makes the tasks simpler by using the “Automation Kit". These devices can now be configured wirelessly or remotely within a specific range.

The relay boards based on Long Range and the RP2040 have been integrated with USB sticks and can be combined to move IoT systems innovation.

The Automation Kit based on Lora and Pico is also compatible with many other SBCs, including Linux, Raspberry Pi, and BeagleBone boards. Due to its USB connection, the Raspberry Pi does not need any GPIO pins. The tool can be used by IoT integrators to test and set up networks without the need to carry along a development board, wires, adapters, and other equipment. Existing applications for LoRa(TM) include connected mousetraps for pest control, trains for detecting frozen railway switches, and weather monitoring in vineyards.

Key Features and Specifications:                                                       

  • RP2040: 32-bit dual ARM Cortex-M0+ microcontroller
  • Onboard LoRa Module available in 3 frequency bands - 433 / 868 / 915 MHz
  • USB Dongle Form factor and also available to use with Raspberry Pi HATs
  • 4 & 8 channel Relay AC -10A / 250V & DC -10A
  • Serial port data transmission Up to 5 KM Range
  • Power 22dBm
  • Opto Isolated Relays
  • LoRaTM Spread Spectrum Modulation technology
  • Auto multi-level repeating
  • Onboard 1.14” LCD Display
  • Low Power Consumption
  • Voltage Level Translator 74HC125V

To view the Automation Kit's more functions, please go to Automation Kit based on LoRa and Pico.

