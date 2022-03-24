Sequitur Labs Announces EmSPARK Security Suite for the NVIDIA Jetson Platform

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

Image Courtesy of NVIDIA Sequitur Labs announced the release of its EmSPARK Security Suite for the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform. It features a generally available development kit and pre-built Trusted Applications providing robust security features and functions needed to protect AI models at the edge.

The release works in unison with the NVIDIA JetPack SDK, including support for the latest version (JetPack 4.6). NVIDIA Jetson has pretrained AI models, developer SDKs, and support for cloud-native technologies across the full Jetson lineup.

According to a press release, the NVIDIA JetPack comes with NVIDIA container runtime and a full Linux software development environment. This allows developers to package their applications for Jetson with all its dependencies into a single container that is designed to work in any deployment. And it is powered by the same NVIDIA CUDA-X accelerated computing stack used to create breakthrough AI products in such fields as robotics, industrial IoT, healthcare, smart cities and more.

"Building a release of EmSPARK for the NVIDIA Jetson platform is part of our commitment to providing a complete array of tools for protecting AI models on edge devices," said Philip Attfield, co-founder, and CEO of Sequitur Labs. "With this release, you can access the latest test software with all of the documentation and tools you need. It’s a turnkey solution and it’s easier than ever to quickly integrate tools for securing devices and protecting AI models on the Jetson platform."

For more information, visit sequiturlabs.com.

