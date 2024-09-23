Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Solutions Video: Artila

September 23, 2024

Video

Jerry Chang, GM of Artila discusses the company's Linux and ARM-based products. 

Artila Electronics is founded by professionals with more than 19 years of experience in the industrial computer field. Artila focuses on developing easily-accessible, flexibly-programmed industrial ARM-based embedded Linux solutions, including embedded Linux single-board computers/box computers / system-on-modules, and serial-to-Ethernet embedded modules. For information about Artila, visit https://www.artila.com/en/

AI & Machine Learning
Must-Attend Keynotes at the embedded world North America Conference

September 23, 2024

MORE
Debug & Test
GitLab's On-Premise Device Cloud CI/CD Component Brings Efficiency

September 11, 2024

MORE
Healthcare
Embedded Executive: The Latest in Medical Wearables, Orca Semi

July 24, 2024

MORE
IoT
Seeds, Water, Dirt, and Data: The Smart Farming Essentials

September 23, 2024

MORE