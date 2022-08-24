Embedded Computing Design

New SAFERTOS Windows and Linux Simulator from WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

August 24, 2022

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS) has introduced the SAFERTOS Windows and Linux Simulator which allows customers to evaluate and prototype certain types of SAFERTOS application code on their desktop computer, without the need for cross-compiling toolchains or specialist debug hardware.

Customers who develop on Linux or Windows workstations can now start work right away.

The SAFERTOS Windows and Linux simulator is an ideal way to explore SAFERTOS concepts without the need for cross compilation tools, hardware development boards, or in-circuit emulator hardware. 

SAFERTOS is a pre-certified safety Real Time Operating System (RTOS) for embedded processors developed by WHIS, a global safety systems company. It delivers suitable performance and pre-certified dependability whilst utilizing minimal resources. SAFERTOS is delivered with a Design Assurance Pack (DAP), tailored specifically for the customer processor / compiler combination. SAFERTOS supports a wide range of international development standards, including ISO 26262-6 ASIL D and IEC 61508-3 SIL 3, and is widely used across the automotive, medical, and industrial sectors.

Download the simulator and start writing SAFERTOS code on your Linux, MacOS, or Windows machine, using its native development tools. It is largely platform-agnostic and is a different platform on which to check the platform-independence of application code. It is also possible to try out application code ideas before deciding on a hardware platform.

For more information, visit: https://www.highintegritysystems.com/tools/windows-and-linux-simulator/

 

