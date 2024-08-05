AAEON Introduces New PICO-ITX and Mini PC Solutions Leveraging NXP i.MX 8M Plus

Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: AAEON

Expanding its RISC computing lineup, AAEON introduced the rugged SRG-IMX8PL Mini PC and the PICO-IMX8PL 2.5” PICO-ITX board utilizing the NXP i.MX 8M Plus platform, leveraging a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that delivers up to 2.3 TOPS.

Both deliver an operating temperature range from -40°C to 80°C, a fanless heatsink, and a 9V to 36V power input, but the SRG-IMX8PL Mini PC also boasts enhanced shock, drop, and vibration resistance.

The solutions feature dual LAN ports with IEEE 1588 and TSN capabilities, as well as Wi-Fi and 4G module support through M.2 2230 E-Key and a full-size mini card while supporting various operating systems such as Debian 11, Android 13, Windows 10 IoT, and Yocto. Included data communication protocols are Modbus, MQTT, and OPC Unified Architecture (OPC UA).

Additional Interfaces:

  • Dual CAN-FD
  • GPIO
  • SPI
  • I2C
  • UART

For more information, visit aaeon.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

