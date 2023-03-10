Best in Show Nominee: IBASE Technology - AGS103T IoT Gateway Edge Computing System

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

The AGS103T is a compact IoT gateway edge computing system powered by Intel Atom x6000E series processors. The energy-efficient platform is suitable for embedded applications in factory automation, IoT gateway, edge computing, and automatic control systems. The rugged AGS103T supports the 5G module and offers advanced features such as an extended operating temperature range of -20°C to 70°C, three 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports for fast wired connectivity and multi-protocol communications, and over/under/reverse voltage protection. With an option for additional 2.5" drive bays, it supports DIN-rail and wall-mount installation, and onboard TPM 2.0 hardware-based security ensures platform integrity

The AGS103T edge IoT gateway computer operates at the edge of a network. It connects to IoT devices to collect data and consolidates, filters, analyzes and/or performs computational tasks on the data before sending it to the cloud. The 5G-ready AGS103T gives IoT a boost with faster, more stable, and secure connectivity. The over/under/reverse voltage protection features ensure that components are not damaged by accidentally swapping power supply connections. With a wide operating temperature range of -20°C ~ 70°C and dimensions of 160 x 110 x 44mm, the industrial-grade system is suitable for space-constrained applications in harsh environments

For more information, visit ibase.com..