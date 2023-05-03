Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive Podcast: Enclustra, Designing with FPGAs Can Be Complicated.

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

May 03, 2023

The FPGA vendors would have you believe that designing with their components is a piece of cake. Connect a few dots here and there, and presto, your chip is ready to go. But we all know that’s not really the case.

To understand what’s really involved, and whether this something a novice should be taking on without any real formal training, I spoke to Philipp Baechtold, the CEO of Enclustra on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. His company can either train you to do your FPGA-based design, or they can do it for you.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

