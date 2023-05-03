Embedded Executive Podcast: Enclustra, Designing with FPGAs Can Be Complicated.

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

The FPGA vendors would have you believe that designing with their components is a piece of cake. Connect a few dots here and there, and presto, your chip is ready to go. But we all know that’s not really the case.

To understand what’s really involved, and whether this something a novice should be taking on without any real formal training, I spoke to Philipp Baechtold, the CEO of Enclustra on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. His company can either train you to do your FPGA-based design, or they can do it for you.