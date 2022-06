Menta SAS eFPGA SOFT IP

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by Menta In addition to offering the eFPGA IP as a GDSII hard IP, Menta also provides eFPGA as soft RTL IP.

The IP hardening is then done by the customer. Menta delivers the first eFPGA soft IP in the semiconductor Market. The eFPGA Soft IP is available immediately and is compatible with any standard EDA tool flow. This new offering gives engineers greater flexibility in how they implement their SoC and ASIC designs.