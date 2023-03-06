Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world ’23: Dresden, Germany, Fraunhofer

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 06, 2023

News

If you are heading to embedded world 2023 and looking for an innovative OLED microdisplay, make a stop by hall 4 booth 422 where the Fraunhofer Institute for Organic Electronics, Electron Beam and Plasma Technology FEP will have them available for demonstration.  

The design of application- and customer-specific microdisplay chips are made possible by means of integrated circuit design, industry-compatible, and a standardized manufacturing process technology that has been developed to utilize testing and characterization methods. For the latter, a 64-device microdisplay test unit for characterization upon delivery or/and receipt of goods by customers will now be presented for the first time at embedded world 2023.

For more information, visit fep.fraunhofer.de.

Subscribe

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Processing
Topic Tags
Automotive
Infineon's AURIX™ TC3xx, TC4x, TRAVEO™ T2G & PSoC Families of Microcontrollers Now Support Rust

March 7, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Infineon Introduces New i-ToF VGA Sensor for Long-Range, Low-Power 3D Camera Systems

March 6, 2023

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: Innodisk
Road to embedded world ’23: New Taipei City, Taiwan, Innodisk

February 26, 2023

MORE
Security
Product Showcase: Exein Runtime Handles Threat Detection/Incident Response

March 6, 2023

MORE