The Road to embedded world ’23: Dresden, Germany, Fraunhofer

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

If you are heading to embedded world 2023 and looking for an innovative OLED microdisplay, make a stop by hall 4 booth 422 where the Fraunhofer Institute for Organic Electronics, Electron Beam and Plasma Technology FEP will have them available for demonstration.

The design of application- and customer-specific microdisplay chips are made possible by means of integrated circuit design, industry-compatible, and a standardized manufacturing process technology that has been developed to utilize testing and characterization methods. For the latter, a 64-device microdisplay test unit for characterization upon delivery or/and receipt of goods by customers will now be presented for the first time at embedded world 2023.

For more information, visit fep.fraunhofer.de.