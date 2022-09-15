Sondrel Releases Off-the-Shelf Supply Chains for its Architecting the Future IP Platforms

Image Provided by Sondrel Reading, UK. Sondrel rleased its Architecting the Future family covering the SFA 100 to the SFA 350A.

The SoC IP architectures cuts engineering chip time down by pre-installed foundries and processes by integrating third-party and customer owned IP for an off-the-shelf solution.

Ian Walsh, Sondrel's VP ASIC Business Development, explains, "A new chip is a major decision for any company and it is thus vital to mitigate risks. We reduce risks with our pre-packaged SFA designs and now reduce risks further with our pre-packaged supply chain routes for each. Unknowns are virtually removed giving a clearly defined and well-trodden path from design to shipping silicon making us the partner of choice to deliver on time and on budget."

