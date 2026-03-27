Sundance SMT135-C Delivers Low-Power FPGA Performance for Vision and Edge Computing

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Sundance Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd (Sundance) announced its SMT135-C, an Efinix Titanium Ti135 evaluation board based on the SoM6 Ti135 system-on-module (SoM) built around the Efinix Titanium Ti135 FPGA, in a N676 package.

Bob Beachler, Corporate Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Development at Efinix commented, “This board gives developers immediate access to the low-power performance and flexibility of our Ti135 FPGA in a compact, ready-to-deploy SOM form factor that's ideal for edge AI, machine vision, and real-time control applications.”

Included are enhanced I/O options such Gigabit Ethernet, Small Form-factor Pluggable (SFP) connectivity, Samtec Firefly mid-board optical transceiver, SD card interface, and optional 8-lane MIPI TX/RX operation.

The board is engineered for edge computing, real-time control, and vision-centric workloads.

For more information, visit sundance.com/.