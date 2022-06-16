Embedded Computing Design

Connect Tech Forge Carrier for NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 16, 2022

Product

Image Provided by Connect Tech Inc.

Forge is Connect Tech’s first full featured Carrier Board for the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ module.

This carrier board for Jetson AGX Orin™ is specifically designed for commercially deployable platforms, and has a small footprint of 155mm x 125mm. Forge provides access to an impressive list of latest generation interfaces on the Jetson AGX Orin while adding additional interfaces of 3x USB 3.2, 2x GbE, Display Port and a locking 6-pin Mini-Fit Jr. power input connector. Rugged camera add-on expansion boards will also be available for use with Forge to interface directly with high density MIPI CSI interfaces.

 

