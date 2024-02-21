Get Your Hands on the New Raspberry Pi 5 – Now in Stock at Newark

Press Release

Image Credit: Newark Engineers, hobbyists and makers alike can now purchase the innovative Raspberry Pi 5 for same day shipping from Newark, Raspberry Pi’s exclusive global licensee.

Chicago – February 21, 2024: The all-new Raspberry Pi 5 4GB and 8GB boards are now available to order for next-day delivery from Newark, Raspberry Pi’s exclusive global licensee.



The new board features a 2.4GHz quad-core, 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, with 512KB L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, enabling a greatly expanded range of applications, and on-board dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 connectivity. The RP1 I/O controller chip, designed in-house at Raspberry Pi, delivers a step change in interfacing performance.



A number of new accessories are available to complement Raspberry Pi 5, including a case with integrated variable-speed fan. For those who need to use their Raspberry Pi 5 under heavy load without a case, an active cooler provides an alternative cooling solution. A new 27W USB-C PD power supply delivers up to 5A of current at 5.1V, enabling the Raspberry Pi 5 to power a wide range of peripherals.



Romain Soreau, SBC Global Lead, Newark, said, “Developers will be very impressed with the two-to-three times performance increase of Raspberry Pi 5 over Raspberry Pi 4, accompanied by equally impressive interfacing improvements for cameras, displays, and USB peripherals. This is a new benchmark in board performance, and we are delighted to now have them ready to order for rapid shipping, which is one of the multiple benefits of dealing with an exclusive global licensee.”



Eben Upton, CEO at Raspberry Pi said: “Raspberry Pi 5 is the single largest engineering program we’ve ever undertaken, spanning more than half a decade. We’re hugely excited by the performance of the completed product: a no-compromises Linux desktop computer from just $60. Newark has been a Raspberry Pi licensee since the launch of the original product in February 2012, and are now our sole licensee: we are delighted to be working with them to bring our latest and most powerful flagship product to a global audience.”



Key features of the new Raspberry Pi 5 include:



• 2.4GHz quad-core, 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, with 512KB L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache

• VideoCore VII GPU

• LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM

• 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz 802.11ac Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth 5.0 / Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

• Micro SD card slot, with support for high-speed SDR104 mode

• 2 × USB 3.0 ports, supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation and 2 × USB 2.0 ports

• Gigabit Ethernet, with PoE+ support (requires PoE+ HAT)

• 2 × 4 lane MIPI camera/display transceivers

• PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals

• 5V/5A DC power (PD enabled)

• Raspberry Pi standard 40-pin header

• Real-Time Clock (RTC), powered from external battery

• On-board power button



Raspberry Pi5 is now available for global shipping from Newark in North America , Farnell in EMEA and element14 in APAC.

For more information, and to purchase, visit newark.com/buy-raspberry-pi